Former MEGADETH Drummer LEE RAUCH Dead At 58

Former Megadeth drummer Lee Rauch passed away on June 23, 2023 at the age of 58. The cause of death has not been revealed.

News of Lee's passing was shared by his brother, Chris Rauch, via the following statement on Facebook:

"Today is a very sad day, we lost my brother William Lee Rauch. Lee was a very strong man of faith so I know he is with God now. He was an Awesome drummer, who helped launch one of the biggest metal names in history by being the first drummer for Megadeth, playing along side Dave Mustaine, Kerry King and David Ellefson.

His heart was set on making it big and came very close numerous times. Lee was a very loving and giving individual who was extremely hard working, he continued to play drums later in his life for the church which made him happy.

He was a loving son and a very honorable man. Most of all, he was my brother and though I didn't always keep in touch the way I should have, I loved him very much and he will be greatly missed to my core. I love you brother, good journey. Hope you enjoy that setup they've got up there for you bro, bet it's not as big as your blue set was though, lol.

There will be a memorial service held for Lee, when we have the date and time I will relay it here. Please keep our family in your prayers."

According to Wikipedia, Rauch's career began in 1983 when former Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine formed his own band called Megadeth. After trying several drummers, Rauch was hired. In 1984, Megadeth recorded its first demo, Last Rites, consisting of three tracks: "Last Rites/Loved To Deth", "The Skull Beneath The Skin", and "Mechanix". The lineup on the demo was Mustaine, bassist David Ellefson, and Rauch. The next Megadeth lineup played live, and consisted of Rauch, Mustaine, Kerry King, and Ellefson. In the same year, Rauch left the group due to internal conflict and was replaced by Gar Samuelson.

All of us at BraveWords send our condolences to Lee Rauch's family, friends, and fans. R.I.P.



