Former MEGADETH Drummer SHAWN DROVER To Perform With KINGS OF THRASH At Upcoming Atlanta Show

Following their four warm-up dates in October 2022, Kings Of Thrash, featuring David Ellefson and Jeff Young, announced the first leg of a planned 2023 world tour, which kicked off on February 16th in Joliet, Illinois. As with the band's 2022 warm-up shows, the group have been performing the Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good and So Far, So Good… So What albums in their entirety.

On March 15th in Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade . the final show of this leg of ther tour - they will be joined by former Megadeth drummer Shawn Drover (Act Of Defiance).

Kings Of Thrash also feature Chaz Leon on vocals and guitar and Fred Aching on drums. Drover was a member of the band from 2004 – 2014. He appeared on the albums That One Night: Live In Buenos Aires (2005), United Abominations (2007), Endgame (2009), Thirteen (2011), Supercollider (2013) and to Countdown To Extinction: Live (2013).

The band has also signed a worldwide deal with Cleopatra Records and will be releasing a live CD/DVD package called Best Of The West… Live at the Whisky A Go Go on March 24. The 17-song set was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on October 15, 2022 and also features performances with Chris Poland. The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment. Pre-order here.

Remaining tour dates:

March

14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

Kings Of Thrash have shared a new performance video for their first original song, "Bridges Burned". Watch below.

The band previous stated: "Here it is, our first KOT original song 'Bridges Burned'! One that has its origins from a riff Jeff brought in back in 1988, intended for what became 'Rust In Peace’. Today that riff laid the groundwork for a truly collaborative effort between the four of us in Kings of Thrash and paves the way for our creative path forward... more to come!"

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

"Last Rites"

"Rattlehead"

"The Skull Beneath The Skin"

"Good Mourning / Devil's Island"

"Wake Up Dead"

"502"

"In My Darkest Hour"

Disc 2: CD

"Orange Light"

"Into The Lungs Of Hell"

"Set The World Afire"

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"

"Chosen Ones"

"Liar"

"Hook In Mouth"

"Mechanix"

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"

