Former MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Performs Excerpt From JASON BECKER's "Altitudes" On Becker's Original Numbers Guitar

The clip below features former Medageth guitarist Chris Broderick shredding his way through Jason Becker's "Altitudes" on Becker's original Numbers guitar.

Broderick: "I got the chance to play Jason Becker's original Numbers guitar that was used to record Perpetual Burn and had to attempt a little excerpt from 'Altitudes' to honor Jason. This one-of-a-kind original shred-history guitar is going up for auction to pay for Jason's lifetime of ALS medical expenses, so myself and many other musicians are playing it to raise awareness. This horrific disease could happen to any of us. For more information on Jason Becker or the guitar auction please go to JasonBecker.com."

The guitar was up for auction at New York's Guernsey's Auctions here through July 14th and 15th in support of the fundraiser launched with the assistance of DragonForce guitarist Herman Li to provide funds for Becker's ongoing battle with ALS.

Li: "In America, having a chronic condition such as ALS can be unbelievably expensive. Our goal from the beginning has been to make sure Jason never has to worry about money again, so he can put his energy toward music and his health. It has been great to see the guitar community rally around Jason. He has given us so much inspiration, I'm glad we have the opportunity to give back."