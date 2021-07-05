Former MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK Performs JASON BECKER's "Perpetual Burn" On Becker's Original Hurricane Guitar

The clip below features former Medageth guitarist Chris Broderick shredding his way through Jason Becker's "Perpetual Burn" on Becker's white Hurricane guitar. The guitar is featured on the cover of Cacophany's Speed Metal Symphony album featuring Becker and Marty Friedman.

The track is taken from Perpetual Burn, released in 1988. It is the only solo album Becker released before his diagnosis with ALS in 1989. It is up for auction through New York's Guernsey's Auction s here in support of the fundraiser launched with the assistance of DragonForce guitarist Herman Li to provide funds for Becker's ongoing battle with ALS.

Li: "In America, having a chronic condition such as ALS can be unbelievably expensive. Our goal from the beginning has been to make sure Jason never has to worry about money again, so he can put his energy toward music and his health. It has been great to see the guitar community rally around Jason. He has given us so much inspiration, I'm glad we have the opportunity to give back."