August 3, 2023, an hour ago

Former MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS POLAND Looks Back On Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - "I Had No Idea I Was Going To Be Part Of Something Iconic"

Former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, who was with the band from 1984 - 1987, is featured in a new interview with Guitar World discussing his recent work on a re-recorded version of Pink Floyd's 1971 album, Meddle. During the chat, he looked back on his time with Megadeth.

Poland:  "I came from a different place than Dave (Mustaine). But I guess that was the beauty of our incarnation of Megadeth. The differing opinions probably made the music as good as it was.

I look back on what we did with a lot of fondness. And as far as the guitar goes, I'm a better player now. My instincts are sharper. But I still do what I've always done – fly by the seat of my pants (laughs). And, yeah, I still sometimes struggle to re-learn things. But, man, I can't even begin to tell you how proud I am of those Megadeth records and how humbled I am to have been a part of it all. 

Peace Sells… But Who's Buying? was a serious record, dude. It was a serious record; I didn't even know it until years later. When I first heard the mix, all I could do was compare it to Metallica's Master of Puppets, and I was so bummed out. I never listened to it again after that. But then it got remastered years later, and I went back and listened, and that's when I realized I'd been a part of a genius record. So, all credit to Dave Mustaine; he probably knew. To me, we were just playing music. I had no idea I was going to be part of something iconic. But I'm glad I was."

Photo by Mark Weiss



