Former MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS POLAND Looks Back On Recording Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - "We Had Months Instead Of A Week" (Video)

On September 25th, Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar chatted with former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland on his Alive & Streaming podcast. Check it out below.

Poland recorded Megadeth's first two albums, Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! (1985) and Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? (1986) before leaving the band, then returned for The System Has Failed in 2004.

On Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!

Poland: "The first record, I liked some of the stuff. I liked 'Looking Down The Cross', I liked 'Boots', 'Mechanix' was good, but 'Killing Is My Business' and stuff like that - I like the whole record but it wasn't until Peace Sells that we actually got focused on. Randy Burns (producer) really got the band, he dialed us in studio-wise, and that was the next step for us, and I thought that record was leaps and bounds ahead production-wise from the first record, but then we had months instead of a week."

On Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?

Poland: "We toured on the songs from Peace Sells... for four or five different tours before we even went into the studio to record it. We were playing the material live. So when we came off the road, we went right into Music Grinder, and we were right off the road for six weeks, the band was dialed in. That's one of the reasons why Peace Sells was a little bit up performance-wise. People right now are going, 'Don't you disrespect that first record!' I'm not; it's just so raw. But it's good, it's got tons of energy and anger, and everything that made it what it is. I didn't feel really good about production until the second record.

There's nothing I would really change... maybe one thing: the only thing I didn't like on that record was the outro solo on 'I Ain't Superstitious'. I never liked my outro solo. I even told Randy Burns and he said, 'No, that's perfect, we want to use it.' I obviously didn't argue because the time was running out. Every time I hear that I go, 'How did I play that way?' But everybody does that. I don't hate it, I just wish I played it a little bit differently."