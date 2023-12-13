Former MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS POLAND Says METALLICA's Master Of Puppets Made Him Dislike Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - "I Was So Bummed Out" (Audio)

Metal Addicts is reporting that former Megadeth guitarist, Chris Poland, admitted in an interview with Disturbing The Priest Podcast that Metallica's Master Of Puppets album made him dislike Megadeth's Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?

He said: “I remember when we made that record, Peace Sells, and that’s when I first heard Master Of Puppets. And I was so bummed out I never listened to Peace Sells again.”

Initially disappointed, it took Poland almost twenty years to appreciate his own album again after feeling overshadowed by Metallica's impact. “And then Dave took those records and redid them, and then I listened to it, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I like this.'”

Read more at Metal Addicts, listen to the interview below:

(Photo - Mark Weiss)