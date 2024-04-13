Former MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Announces Guitar Experience Camp - Helsinki 2024

For the first time in Europe, embark on an immersive guitar camp with one of the most renowned guitarists in the world: Kiko Loureiro.

On June 1st and 2nd, experience a unique journey of learning and inspiration where you'll refine your musical skills, unlock your creative potential and create unforgettable moments. Set in the heart of Helsinki, this camp will take place at a very unique venue - The Katajanokka Hotel, a former jail transformed into a boutique lodging.

Tailored for dedicated and passionate guitar enthusiasts like yourself, this cultural event provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to transform your playing style. During the weekend, you'll have the chance to dig deep into creating amazing solos, improvising freely, transforming your ideas into real songs, and more:

-12 hours of full guitar immersion;

- Learn from the best - Participate in masterclasses and jams with Kiko himself;

- Get feedback from your playing and ask everything you ever wanted to know about music and guitar;

- Get a free license of one of Neural DSP plugins;

- Experience the ultimate blend of cool and unique at a camp venue unlike anything you've ever seen;

- Discover the unique tones and craftsmanship of Kiko's personal guitar collection;

- After the sessions, enjoy casual hangouts and sightseeing in the picturesque setting of Helsinki Downtown.

- Download exclusive content for practice after the event.

Register for The Kiko Loureiro Guitar Experience here.

