Former MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Breaks Down "Killing Time" Solo (Video)

March 17, 2024, an hour ago

Former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who was with the band from 2015 - 2023, has shared a new video where he breaks down the guitar solo for "Killing Time". Check it out below.

Loureiro previously broke down the entire song in a separate video. That clip is also available.

Loureiro recently spoke with Guitar World about his departure from Megadeth. He commented on his replacement, Teemu Mäntysaari - whom he found to fill his shoes in Megadeth -  and revealed that he made another suggestion to management during the scouting process.

Loureiro: "Actually, I even mentioned to management and Dave (Mustaine) that I thought bringing Marty Friedman back would be amazing. I have no idea if they’re talking about it or talking to him, but I did say that. But again, I have no idea beyond that, and I don’t want to make anything more complicated."

"The fans never said anything bad about me or complained, which was amazing, but I’m a fan, and I always understood that Marty was a part of those iconic albums like Rust In Peace and Countdown To Extinction. I understood that Marty was the guy who helped create that sound and style, you know? From the moment I joined Megadeth, I knew the fans could show me love, but I would never win their hearts over Marty." 

Read more here.



