Former MEGADETH Guitarist MARTY FRIEDMAN Plays First US Show In Four Years; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Former Megadeth guitarist, Marty Friedman, is direct support on the current Queensrÿche tour, which kicked off on March 3rd in Orlando, FL. It was his first show on US soil in four years. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

The tour schedule is as follows, and includes some Marty Friedman headline shows (#):

March

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater*

7 - Destin, FL - Club LA*

9 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center*

10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar*

11 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues*

12 - Midland, TX - La Cienda Event Center*

14 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater*

16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades*

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vampd#

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go#

19 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues*

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom*

22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theater*

24 - Englewood, CA - Gothic Theater*

25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave*

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde*

31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

April

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection*

2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall*

4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

5 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theater*

7 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount*

10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

11 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage*

12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

15 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at Masquerade*

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing*

* Queensrÿche date

# Headline date