Former MEGADETH Members DAVID ELLEFSON, CHRIS POLAND, JEFF YOUNG Announce KINGS OF THRASH Tour Dates
July 27, 2022, 56 minutes ago
David Ellefson and Jeff Young announce today the first four shows of the Kings Of Thrash "The MEGA Years" tour.
The band, which also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, will perform the classic thrash albums Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, and So Far, So Good… So What in their entirety. Joining the band for these four dates will be ex-Megadeth/Ohm guitarist, Chris Poland.
Dates:
October
12- San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
13 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
14 - Las Vegas, NV -The Space
15 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go
VIP packages will be available for all shows. Head here for more info. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 29.