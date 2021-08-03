Former METAL CHURCH Singer RONNY MUNROE On The Passing Of MIKE HOWE - "What A Tragic Loss"

Former Metal Church singer, Ronny Munroe, has commented on the passing of Metal Church vocalist Mike Howe, who was found dead at his home in Eureka, California on Monday, July 26.

Munroe tells The Metal Voice: "What a tragedy. Quick story: I met Mike and hung out with him one time, I think it was in 2006. He came out to Reno, Nevada and we shared the stage and we did the song 'Date With Poverty' together. After the gig, we all went to a club, had some drinks, sat and talked shop. He was a sweetheart. I never heard anyone say anything bad about the guy. What a tragic loss. You never know what is going on with people, I feel really bad, I know he has a couple of sons and that is devastating. I wish the family the best and I send my condolences out to all of Mike's family, friends and fans."

TMZ reported that that Howe took his own life, according to police who found his body. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Dept. said that Mike's official cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to hanging, with authorities officially calling it a suicide.

