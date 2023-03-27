Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Performs Acoustic Benefit Show At Florida Art Exhibition (Video)

On February 11th, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted played an acoustic benefit concert at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, FL. He was backed by Kalika Osgood (vocals). Jessie Farnsworth (acoustic guitar, bass, vocals), Carl Schmid (violin) and Chris Scianni (electric and acoustic guitars). Watch fan-filmed video below.

The show took place during the Like Mind exhibition - which ran from January 19th through March 1st - at the Lighthouse ArtCenter, which featured Newsted and his wife Nicole's individual large and small-scale work.

Consequence recently reported that Newsted has revealed that he’s working on two new “heavy” projects.

Speaking with Gator 98.7 FM’s “Gator Garage”, Newsted opened up about his latest musical endeavours and his return to heavy music. After re-tooling his long-running bluegrass-based group The Chophouse Band to feature elements of metal, Newsted is now going full-on heavy with two new as-yet-unnamed projects.

“I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now,” Newsted said. “So the last couple of weeks I’ve been auditioning guitar players for a heavy project. I’m back on bass and singing with a metal drummer — double bass — you know, getting loud again. So I’ve got a couple of irons in the fire. I’m putting two new projects together right now — but loud.”

Photo by Valerie Staggs.