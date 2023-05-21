Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Performs First NEWSTED Concert Since 2014; Fan-Filmed Video

Bassist Jason Newsted, who was a member of Metallica from 1986 - 2001, performed with his Newsted band for the first time in close to ten years on Saturday, May 20th at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Newsted, who played bass and sang lead vocals, was joined on stage by two original Newsted members: drummer Jesus Mendez Jr. (Underlord), and guitarist Jessie Farnsworth (Underlord), along with new guitarist Humberto Perez.

Newsted setlist:

"Heart Of Stone"

"Black Sheep"

"...As The Crow Flies"

"Creeping Death" (Metallica cover - partial)

"Soldierhead"

"Whiplash" (Metallica cover)

"My Friend Of Misery" (Metallica cover - intro)

"Jezebel"

"Stranglehold"

"Trance"

"Life's A Dream"

"Iron Fish"

"Heroic Dose"

"I Just Want To Have Something"

"Burn"

"Love Me Like A Reptile" (Motörhead cover)

"(We Are) The Road Crew" (Motörhead cover)