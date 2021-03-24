Former METALLICA Therapist PHIL TOWLE On JASON NEWSTED – “I Don’t Think He Wanted To Leave The Band”

Guesting on the podcast …And Podcast For All!, onetime Metallica therapist and “performance coach” Phile Towle spoke about the tumultuous relationship between the band members and bassist Jason Newsted when he was brought in on January 2001. Newsted would leave the band and be replaced by Robert Trujillo in 2003.

Towle says: "I don't think (Jason) wanted to leave the band. I think he wanted to leave the reality of what existed. And this was the only way he could start to do something with it. And that triggered a whole bunch of things. That contributed to ultimately James [Hetfield, Metallica frontman], months later, going into rehab. It wasn't the exact fact, but if you look at the overarching life of Metallica and you see that they were trashing each other in Playboy magazine, in that interview, and you see then a month later they come in, or maybe two months later they come in — January of 2001, I think — and there's this kind of animosity, that Jason is acting out. He's the identified patient of the therapy, so he's acting this act. And then the fight ensued."

