Former MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE On Cancel Culture - "I'm Glad LEMMY Doesn't Have To Experience This Because He Would Be Going Crazy"

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, Scorpions / former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee talks about the newly re-released final Motörhead album, Seriously Bad Magic, and the legacy which Motörhead has left. He also discusses plans for a massive tribute concert with the biggest Motörhead friends to honour Lemmy and all of the past Motörhead members, and reveals why the band did not do it right away.

Dee also shares his thoughts about why he is happy Lemmy did not get to see the current state of society and experience cancel culture and political correctness, and shares some of the funniest and more memorable stories which happened to the boys in Motörhead during their career.

Dee on cancel cuture: "To play a joke on someone and then to take a joke from someone, that's life; that’s the way it should be. But today, you can’t say anything, really, before people freak out over absolutely nothing. No sense of humor at all. I’m glad Lemmy doesn’t have to experience this because he would be going fucking crazy because he was a jokester, and with Motörhead we played jokes on each other all the time, and with other people. We were good sports, and we could take any kind of joke back. That’s why a lot of craziness happened in a very funny way. But thinking about some of this shit, I go, 'Oh my God... if we would do this now, we would be in jail."

In the video below, Mikkey Dee of the Scorpions takes Modern Drummer Magazine on a piece-by-piece journey through his impressive drum kit at the Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Catch Scorpions live in concert at the following shows:

April

8 - Estadio Cuscatlán - San Salvador, El Salvador

12 - Arena Amazônia - Manaus, Brazil

15 - Monsters Of Rock at Estadio El Campín - Bogotá, Colombia

18 - Ribeirao Rock Fest at Arena Eurobike - Ribeirão Preto, Brazil

20 - Hard Rock Live - Florianópolis, Brazil

22 - Monsters Of Rock at Allianz Parque - São Paulo, Brazil

25 - Ginásio Gigantinho at Porto Alegre - Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

28 - Parque De La Ciudad - Buenos Aires, Argentina

30 - Master Of Rock at Estadio Santa Laura - Santiago, Chile

May

9 - Zenith - Lille, France

12 - Zénith Nantes Métropole - Nantes, France

14 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

16 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany

19 - Zag Arena - Hannover, Germany

21 - Schleyer Halle - Stuttgart, Germany

23 - Mercedes Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

28 - Hall Tony Garnier - Lyon, France

31 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

June

2 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

5 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

7 - Winning Group Arena - Brno-Střed, Czech Republic

10 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland

12 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

14 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

17 - Song Festival Grounds - Tallinn, Estonia

19 - Žalgirio Arena - Kaunas, Lithuania

22 - Ergo Arena - Gdansk, Poland

25 - Štark-Arena - Beograd, Serbia

28 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania

30 - Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria

July

6 - Festival les Déferlantes Sud de France - Céret, France

11 - Icónica Sevilla Fest at Plaza de España de Sevilla - Sevilla, Spain

16 - Altice Forum - Braga, Portugal

(Photo courtesy of Adrenaline PR)