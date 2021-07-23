Former NASTY SAVAGE Drummer CURTIS BEESON Battling Brain Tumor; GoFundMe Launched

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched in support of Curtis Beeson, former drummer for Florida-based thrash band Nasty Savage, who is battling a brain tumor.

Obituary bassist Terry Butler has sent out the following message: "We at Obituary are turning to you guys… our Metal family, worldwide to help us help a brother in real need of support. Curtis Beeson, drummer for Nasty Savage and friend of 35 years, needs our help with his Brain Tumor Battle so please help us help him. We set up a GoFundMe to raise much needed money for his medical and life expenses as he puts up a strong fight in this ongoing battle. Please donate what you can, when you can and share this link to help spread the word. Any amount helps him tremendously and is appreciated more than words can describe!"

Visit the GoFundMe page here.