Former NIGHTWISH Bandmates MARKO HIETALA And TARJA TURUNEN Perform New Single "Left On Mars" Live In São Paulo (Video)

Former Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala and former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen have collaborated on a new song called "Left On Mars", which was released on March 13th. The duo performed the song live at Tokio Marine Hall in São Paulo, Brazil on march 8th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Marko Hietala about the song: “A love song to my wife which ends up uniting two old friends. Even if the song itself sucked, I would be pleased about the result!”

Marko's guitarist and album producer Tuomas Wäinölä remembers hearing the song for the first time at Marko's place in Kuopio: "It was a strong one immediately. I think Marko had the idea of it being a duet too, straight from the beginning. After that, it was just a matter of grinding and demoing it well. The fun part was taking the song to Switzerland on a USB drive, like proper agents! We had this secret meeting when we had a Pratteln Outdoor gig with Tarja, both playing our own sets.

And yeah, it was great to see them together on stage and finally singing the same tune again!”

From the initial spark of inspiration to the final note, every moment of "Left On Mars" exudes passion and creativity. Marko's evocative storytelling sets the stage for Tarja's enchanting performance, forming a cosmic connection that transports listeners to a world beyond imagination.

Stream the single here, and watch the official music video below.

In related news, Marko Hietala has issued the following update:

"Unfortunately, Tarja and Marko Hietala are to postpone their performance in Belo Horizonte. The rescheduled dates for Curitiba and Belo Horizonte have already been confirmed as follows:

The date of Sunday, March 10th, 2024, Curitiba, was rescheduled to Sunday, May 18th, 2025. The date of Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, Belo Horizonte, was rescheduled to Tuesday, May 20th, 2025.

Tickets remain valid for the new dates, as well as M&G purchases.

Tickets refund will be available from Thursday, March 14th directly in the platform where the purchase was made. Artists are showing improvements in their health. Both Marko and Tarja were really excited to do today’s show, but after Tarja had another consult with the physicians, they recommended complete rest also to preserve the next shows on the tour."