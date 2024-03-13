Former NIGHTWISH Bandmates TARJA TURUNEN And MARKO HIETALA Release New Single "Left On Mars"; Music Video Streaming

Former Nightwish bassist/vocalist Marko Hietala, and former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen, have release a new single, "Left On Mars".

Stream the single here, and watch the official music video below.

In related news, Marko Hietala has issued the following update:

"Unfortunately, Tarja and Marko Hietala are to postpone their performance in Belo Horizonte. The rescheduled dates for Curitiba and Belo Horizonte have already been confirmed as follows:

The date of Sunday, May 10th, 2024, Curitiba, was rescheduled to Sunday, May 18th, 2025. The date of Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, Belo Horizonte, was rescheduled to Tuesday, May 20th, 2025.

Tickets remain valid for the new dates, as well as M&G purchases.

Tickets refund will be available from Thursday, March 14th directly in the platform where the purchase was made. Artists are showing improvements in their health. Both Marko and Tarja were really excited to do today’s show, but after Tarja had another consult with the physicians, they recommended complete rest also to preserve the next shows on the tour."