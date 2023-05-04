Former NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Talks Upcoming Z7 Summer Night Show With TARJA TURUNEN, Reveals There Are No Plans To Perform Together (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine caught up with former Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala before his solo show at Sellosali in Espoo, Finland on April 27th. He discusses his forthcoming solo album, getting back together with Tarot, his upcoming one-off show with former Nightwish bandmate Tarja Turunen, and more.

On reuniting with Tarja at the Z7 Summer Night on July 8th and possibly performing together:

"Not so that we would have agreed on it, but I wouldn't be surprised if something comes up from the managerial or promoter's side because they do realize the value of that. The promoters themselves printed that picture, that poster which gave the impression of 'they are together...' even though Tarja is with her band and I am with my guys. I was thinking 'Thank you for digging us this hole, dear promoters...' but then again, I do understand that they want to sell their tickets."

Former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen comes to Pratteln, Switzerland to headline a first class Z7 Summer Night this July 8th. Joining the symphonic metal queen is her former Nightwish bandmate, Marko Hietala, and a very special guest to be announced soon. The opener Illumishade completes the line-up.

More details will be revealed soon. Tickets are available here.

Tarja was a member of Nightwish from 1996 until 2005, recording five studio albums with the band. Following her public and controversial firing from Nightwish in 2005, Tarja embarked on a successful solo career. She has released nine solo albums since 2006.

Marko Hietala, best known as Tarot's frontman before joining Nightwish in 2001 following the departure of bassist Sami Vänskä, recorded six albums with the band. In January 2021 he announced his departure from Nightwish, but has remained active as a solo artist, as well as recording with Therion and performing with Northern Kings.