Former NIGHTWISH Vocalist TARJA TURUNEN - "My Story As A Metal Frontwoman" (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine recently caught up with former Nightwish vocalist and current solo artist Tarja Turunen to discuss her journey as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.

Tarja Turunen comes to Pratteln, Switzerland to headline a first class Z7 Summer Night this July 8th. Joining the symphonic metal queen is her former Nightwish bandmate, Marko Hietala, and a very special guest to be announced soon. The opener Illumishade completes the line-up.

More details will be revealed soon. Tickets are available here.

Tarja was a member of Nightwish from 1996 until 2005, recording five studio albums with the band. Following her public and controversial firing from Nightwish in 2005, Tarja embarked on a successful solo career. She has released nine solo albums since 2006.

Marko Hietala, best known as Tarot's frontman before joining Nightwish in 2001 following the departure of bassist Sami Vänskä, recorded six albums with the band. In January 2021 he announced his departure from Nightwish, but has remained active as a solo artist, as well as recording with Therion and performing with Northern Kings.