Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Music Via FALCK Project; Video

Former Overkill drummer, Sid Falck, has released new music under his own name, Falck. This is not a new project, this is simply music Sid creates in-between ongoing hospitalizations and treatments.

According to Falck, the criteria for the music is quite simple: “It has to be something I, myself, enjoy listening to. Since I don’t expect others to like it, as long as I can stand listening to it more than once, it’s all good.”

The music is touching various styles, hard rock/metal’ish, to techno dance/rock/pop. A number of tracks have been released to his studio YouTube channel (No Gain, No Pain Studio) under Bob Falck, The Klamphuggers (featuring Pete West of Paul Di’Annos Battlezone on

bass), and under the synonym SnappSack.

After being embarrassed by the failure to complete the Infectus 13 project, which is still on hold, there had been no intention of letting more than a few trusted friends hear his creations. However, having been encouraged to make his newest composition, "Afraid" by Falck, available for others to possibly enjoy, it’s been made available via Distrokid on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and will soon be made available on all streaming music platforms.

A video can be seen below. For more information head here, or simply look for it on your favourite platform.