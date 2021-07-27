Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman GEOFF TATE Announces Rescheduled European / UK Dates For Empire 30th Anniversary Tour
July 27, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate has announced rescheduled dates for his European / UK leg of the Empire 30th Anniversary Tour, which will see him perform the Queensrÿche albums Empire and Rage For Order in their entirety. Dates, which run through spring 2022, are available below.
March
9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live Club
11 - Milan- Italy - Legend Club
12 - Luzern, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schuur
13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
14 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
17 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana Live Club
18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
19 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Halle
22 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij
23 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast
26 - Grenoble, France - L’Ilyade
27 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
30 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje Beat Club
31 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Cool
April
1 - Gijon, Spain - Acapulco
2 - Villava, Spain - Sala Totem Aretoa
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randall Club
7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Divadlo Hybernia
May
4 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians
5 - Stoke, UK - Eleven
6 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds
7 - Bournemouth, UK - Madding Crowd
8 - Swansea, UK - Patti Pavillion
9 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall
11 - London, UK - Underworld
12 - Bilston, UK - Robin
13 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo
15 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
17 - Inverness, UK - Mad Hatters
21 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans
On May 28th, Tate brought his Empire 30th Anniversary Tour to the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett, Washington, wher he performed the band's classic Rage For Order (1986) and Empire (1990) albums in their entirety. Fan-filmed video of "The Killing Words" from Rage For Order is available below.
Setlist:
Rage For Order:
"Walk in the Shadows"
"I Dream in Infrared"
"The Whisper"
"Gonna Get Close to You" (Dalbello cover)
"The Killing Words"
"Surgical Strike"
"Neue Regel"
"Chemical Youth (We Are Rebellion)"
"London"
"Screaming in Digital"
"I Will Remember"
Empire:
"Best I Can"
"The Thin Line"
"Jet City Woman"
"Della Brown"
"Another Rainy Night (Without You)"
"Empire"
"Resistance"
"Silent Lucidity"
"Hand on Heart"
"One and Only"
"Anybody Listening?"
Encore:
"Last Time in Paris"
"Eyes of a Stranger"