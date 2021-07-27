Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman GEOFF TATE Announces Rescheduled European / UK Dates For Empire 30th Anniversary Tour

Former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate has announced rescheduled dates for his European / UK leg of the Empire 30th Anniversary Tour, which will see him perform the Queensrÿche albums Empire and Rage For Order in their entirety. Dates, which run through spring 2022, are available below.

March

9 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Live Club

11 - Milan- Italy - Legend Club

12 - Luzern, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schuur

13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

14 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

17 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana Live Club

18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

19 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Halle

22 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij

23 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

26 - Grenoble, France - L’Ilyade

27 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

30 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje Beat Club

31 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Cool

April

1 - Gijon, Spain - Acapulco

2 - Villava, Spain - Sala Totem Aretoa

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

6 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randall Club

7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Divadlo Hybernia

May

4 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians

5 - Stoke, UK - Eleven

6 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds

7 - Bournemouth, UK - Madding Crowd

8 - Swansea, UK - Patti Pavillion

9 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall

11 - London, UK - Underworld

12 - Bilston, UK - Robin

13 - Blackpool, UK - Waterloo

15 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

17 - Inverness, UK - Mad Hatters

21 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

On May 28th, Tate brought his Empire 30th Anniversary Tour to the Historic Everett Theatre in Everett, Washington, wher he performed the band's classic Rage For Order (1986) and Empire (1990) albums in their entirety. Fan-filmed video of "The Killing Words" from Rage For Order is available below.

Setlist:

Rage For Order:

"Walk in the Shadows"

"I Dream in Infrared"

"The Whisper"

"Gonna Get Close to You" (Dalbello cover)

"The Killing Words"

"Surgical Strike"

"Neue Regel"

"Chemical Youth (We Are Rebellion)"

"London"

"Screaming in Digital"

"I Will Remember"

Empire:

"Best I Can"

"The Thin Line"

"Jet City Woman"

"Della Brown"

"Another Rainy Night (Without You)"

"Empire"

"Resistance"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Hand on Heart"

"One and Only"

"Anybody Listening?"

Encore:

"Last Time in Paris"

"Eyes of a Stranger"