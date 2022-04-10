Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman GEOFF TATE Looks Back On The Band's Early Years - "It Was A Really Unique Group Of Guys That Made Those Albums; I'm Very Grateful To Have Been A Part Of That"

Last month, 80's Metal Recycle Bin flew to Seattle, WA to interview Geoff Tate with no idea what to expect. Check out the interview below.

80's Metal Recycle Bin: "We weren't even sure he'd show up. We set up at this 5 star hotel with an amazing view of the city as our backdrop and waited for Geoff. Counting down to the minutes he was supposed to arrive and then he did. In fact, he arrived exactly as planned. We all introduced ourselves and told Geoff what we were hoping to get on camera. We sat him down in our famous directors chair & mic'd him up.

This interview is almost 30 min, packed with amazing stuff. Geoff couldn't have been more generous with his stories and answers to all our questions. He spoke about writing Mindcrime, Chris DeGarmo leaving, Scott Rockenfield, the band breaking up, a possible reunion, and so much more. Grab some popcorn, or a beer. Sit back and enjoy this brand spankin' new interview with our new friend... Geoff Tate."

Tate played The Canyon in Montclair, CA on his Empire 30th Anniversary Tour on October 8th, 2021. Video of both sets are available in their entirety below courtesy of Live Rock Music By Scott Perry

The setlist was as follows

Set 1 - Rage For Order

"Walk in the Shadows"

"I Dream in Infrared"

"The Whisper"

"Gonna Get Close to You" (Dalbello cover)

"The Killing Words"

"Surgical Strike"

"Neue Regel"

"Chemical Youth (We Are Rebellion)"

"London"

"Screaming in Digital"

"I Will Remember"

Set 2 - Empire

"Best I Can"

"The Thin Line"

"Jet City Woman"

"Della Brown"

"Another Rainy Night (Without You)"

"Empire"

"Resistance"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Hand on Heart"

"One and Only"

"Anybody Listening?"

Encore:

"Last Time in Paris"

"Take Hold of the Flame"