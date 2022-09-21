Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman GEOFF TATE To Embark On US Tour In December

Former Queensrÿche singer, Geoff Tate, has announced a string of US dates in December.

Local/Venue Presale (if applicable) begins today, Wednesday, September 21 at 10 AM, local time. Otherwise, tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 23 at 10 AM, local time. The one exception is the show in Phoenix, AZ at the Celebrity Theater, for which the tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 26 at 10 AM, local time.

Dates:

December

1 - Cleveland, OH - Brachland Ballroom And Tavern

2 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

3 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

4 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theare

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

8 - San Diego, CA - Ramona Mainstage

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

11 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

12 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower

15 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

16 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

17 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

18 - Austin, TX - Antone's

20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot