Former SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of GARY MOORE Classic "Run For Cover" (Video)

Former Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly cover, this time taking on the 1985 Gary Moore classic, "Run For Cover", from the album of the same name.

In October 2023, Johansson released A Tribute To The Moore, dedicated to music and guitar legend Gary Moore, via Spotify and Deezer. It is a compilation of covers Johansson has shared via YouTube over the past few years.

Tracklist:

"Over the Hills and Far Away"

"Wild Frontier"

"Nuclear Attack"

"The Loner"

"Out in the Fields"

"Murder in the Skies"

"Thunder Rising"

"Running from the Storm"

"After the War"

"Empty Rooms"

"Emerald"