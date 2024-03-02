Former SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of HELLOWEEN Classic "Future World" (Video)

Former Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly cover, this time taking on the 1987 Helloween classic, "Future World". He is backed up by Majestica bandmate Petter Hjerpe.

Johansson recentla announced his departure from Sabaton and issued the following statement:

"My dear friends! After seven glorious years of heavy metal, I have decided to step down as the guitarist of Sabaton. This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.

As many of you may know, I do a lot of things outside of Sabaton. I play with another band, perform with various artists, and have a career as a singer that I’ve put aside for years to focus on Sabaton. After doing this for seven years, I feel it’s time to start following my heart. This means I will no longer tour with my brothers in Sabaton and will not meet all you lovely Sabaton supporters on the upcoming tours with the band.

I will never quit playing music. I’ll still be touring with Majestica and other projects, but not on the same level as Sabaton, of course. I am sure I will meet you lovely fans on the road again in the future.

My brothers in Sabaton and the best crew in the world will forever be my second family, and I will miss spending time with all these wonderful people. We had so much fun together every day. I’ve come to learn so much about life, about music and about touring that I wouldn’t have learned anywhere else.

A massive thank you to all you lovely Sabaton fans for accepting me as the new guitarist in 2016. I am certain you will accept the person who takes over after me.

All the best to you all and I’ll see you again soon!"