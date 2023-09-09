Former SAIGON KICK Frontman MATT KRAMER Gearing Up For First Live Show In Over Five Years

Former Saigon Kick frontman Matt Kramer has checked in with the following update:

"Happy to say I just found the venue to play my first live show in over five years. This is going to be a very intimate vibe, like you are sitting in my living room. Seating capacity 65 people; might have to do 40 days in a row to get everybody in who wants to see it Lol. Locking in dates now. Stay tuned.

Being that the venue is so small - literally tiny - unfortunately even for my best of friends there will be no guest list. There will be very limited seating as it is, so I appreciate your support. I will announce ticket prices and dates very soon #lunastarcafe #North Miami."

Stay tuned for updates.

Saigon Kick was formed in Miami, Florida in 1988. The band is best known for their second album, The Lizard, released in 1992. It peaked at #80 on the Billboard 200, driven by the single "Love Is On The Way", which reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Both the album and the single have been certified gold.

Kramer recorded two albums with Saigon Kick before leaving in 1993 during the recording sessions for the band's third record, Water. The band reunited in 2012 for a string of shows in the US, eventually putting the band to rest in 2015.

In 2020, Kramer launched a YouTube channel under the name Lascivious Media. He shared a lyric video for the song "Spinning Round", taken from his War & Peas solo album released in 2002, saying "it seems to be more relevant today."

Tracklist:

"Soul Star"

"So Long"

"Goodbye to All Tomorrows"

"Spinning Round"

"Powdered Blue Skies"

"Change"

"Caught Up On the Inside"

"I'm Getting Closer"

"Exit"

"If God Could Hear Me Now"

"Silence"

Pick up the album via Bandcamp here.

In April 2020, Kramer checked in from self-isolation with a Johnny Cash cover song:

"After this lockup, let's keep it all simple in life folks. Here's some more quarantine music from home: 'Folsom Prison Blues'. Hope you enjoy"

(Photo by Joey Chambrot courtesy of Aventura Magazine)