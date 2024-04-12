Former SAXON Bassist STEVE DAWSON Sentenced To Six Years In Jail For Child Sex Offences

BBC is reporting that a founding member of one the UK's most successful heavy metal bands has been jailed for historic child sex offences.

Stephen Dawson was the bassist in Saxon, who formed in 1975 in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and went on to sell more than 23 million records.

Dawson, of Street Lane, Rotherham, was jailed for repeatedly abusing a six-year-old girl in the 1990s. The 72-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday (April 11) after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Dawson was found guilty at an earlier hearing of four counts of indecent assault of a child under 14.

Detective Constable Robert Heath, the officer in charge of the case, said Dawson "thought he had got away" with his attacks on a vulnerable victim 30 years ago. "It is clear that his evil acts have remained with her throughout her life, and I hope this sentence goes some way to allowing her to move on from these traumatic events," he added.

