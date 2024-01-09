Former SCORPIONS And KINGDOM COME Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Dead At 61

Metal Sludge is reporting that Kingdom Come/ex-Scorpions drummer, James Kottak, has passed away at 61 years of age.

Kottak was also part of various touring bands including Warrant, and even Dio for a short run. He was also involved in other various projects, including the band Krunk that he sang lead vocals in and played guitar for in the mid 90’s.

Further details on Kottak's passing are currently unavailable. Stay tuned for updates.

All at BraveWords offer our condolences to James' family, friends, and fans. RIP.