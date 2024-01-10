Former SCORPIONS And KINGDOM COME Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Remembered As "A Wonderful Human Being, A Great Musician And Loving Family Man"

Rock and metal musicians are paying tribute to Kingdom Come/ex-Scorpions drummer, James Kottak, who passed away at 61 years of age on January 9. Kottak's daughter, Tobi, told TMZ that her father passed away Tuesday morning in Louisville, KY - although further details about the exact circumstances weren't immediately available.

Kottak's former band, Scorpions, wrote: "Very sad news… our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61… James was a wonderful human being, a great musician and loving family man… he was our "Brother from another Mother" and will be truly missed… Rock‘n Roll Forever - RIP James." - Klaus , Rudolf , Matthias , Pawel and Mikkey

Original Kingdom Come singer, Lenny Wolf, paid tribute to James, writing: "A very lovable, emotional and charming guy who lived "Rock’n Roll" to it’s fullest in any aspect, and one too many, has left through the final curtain. Should there be an after life, I hope we’ll meet under cosmic and peaceful circumstances. RIP my dearest Twilight Cruiser Jamo. Love ya and carry you within my heart forever and ever!" - Lenny

Great White guitarist Mark Kendall also shared his condolences: "I reached out to James Kottak a month ago offering support & help with his alcoholism but he wasn’t ready. I could have gotten him into rehab free through connections & I told him that. I’m so sad to hear of his passing. I feel bad for everyone who loved him & he had a grandchild. RIP"🙏

Queensrÿche posted the following tribute to James: "Shocked to hear that James Kottak, former drummer of Kingdom Come & Scorpions has passed away 😢 Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and his fans around the world. Rest In Peace brother.

See the above mentioned tributes, and more, below: