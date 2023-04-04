Former SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Had No Idea MIKKEY DEE Was His Replacement - "I Never Had Any Indication That Anything Was Going To Change"; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to former Scorpions drummer, James Kottak, about his time in the Scorpions and in Kingdom Come. Watch the interview below.

Asked if he had any idea he was going to be replaced, and if he knew his replacement was Mikkey Dee, Kottak said, "Honestly, no, but if you're going to replace me, get somebody really good. Mikkey is a great drummer. I met him when he was starting with Don Dokken and he's a great guy. I've seen him play with King Diamond. Over the years we have been running into each other. I was in Antigua at the thing (Eric Clapton's Crossroads rehab in 2016) and I talked to the guys about once a week or so, but I never had any indication that anything was going to change. And that there was only a handful of shows booked for the whole year, it was only like maybe 10 shows (left). So they got some kid from Greece to fill in and then they kept going, man you've got to stay there (at rehab) stay there all you want, so I'm like, 'oh okay', so I did and everything seemed cool. Then once I came back to L.A. in July and we didn't talk about splitting ways until November or something, so I was actually really surprised about that. They're smart guys man they got their business to run. And as they would say, they're in their twilight years so to speak and they just didn't want to take any chances on any trouble and I don't blame them. I was really surprised and taken off guard. I think we were on the phone that day for like two and a half hours going back and forth, back and forth and stuff - but they were so good to me. "

In a recent interview with Robert Cavuoto for Metal-Rules.com, Mikkey Dee discussed stepping in for James Kottack... and then replacing him.

Said Mikkey: "He knew that there was "a" drummer, not who it was." He then added, "I wasn't there to snag his seat."

