Former SEPULTURA Frontman MAX CAVALERA Joins MR. BUNGLE On Stage At SONIC TEMPLE To Perform "Territory"; Fan-Filmed Video

Former Sepultura and current Soulfly vocalist Max Cavalera joined Mr. Bungle on stage on Friday, May 17th at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio to perform the Sepultura classic "Territory". Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Mr. Bungle's current lineup consists of three original members: vocalist Mike Patton, guitarist Trey Spruance, and bassist Trevor Dunn, along with guitarist Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies).

Patton and Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis both guested on the song "Lookaway" from Sepultura's groundbreaking 1996 album, Roots.