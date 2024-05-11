Former SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Video Livestream Revisiting His 2021 Cover Of "18 And Life"

Former Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, held a video livestream on May 10th looking back on his 2021 cover of "18 And Life". Check it out below.

Grönwall took to social media recently to explain his decision to leave Skid Row after only one album earlier this year, writing: "Yes, I have decided to leave Skid Row. The main reason being that it’s proved difficult to prioritize my health and full recovery as the lead singer of the band.

"In 2021 I was undergoing treatment against leukemia and that gave me a superpower called perspective. I decided to use that perspective and write down the values I wanted to live by for the rest of my life. On top of that list it says “health first”. I’ve had to look at that list a lot of times this last year, questioning if I’m really living according to my values. At the end of the day I realized the answer was no.

"As a result of the treatments and transplant my immune system was impaired. You can think of my immune system as a 4 year old kid bringing home all kinds of viruses from preschool. It takes awhile to build up that resistance again but my immune system is getting stronger every day. However I’m still doing regular check ups (blood tests) at the hematology department in Sweden, which has proved challenging while keeping up with the Skid Row schedule. I have way too much respect for my medical history to push myself to the limit.

"I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love and respect my health more. I understand that Skid Row is a touring band but like I told the guys: 'if I can’t prioritize my health, then I’m not the right guy for the job'.

"Please note, I’m NOT sick and it’s not that I don’t want to tour. I love being on the road. And of course we have tried to find the right balance together but at the end of the day I realized that it was better for me to step aside.

"So now I’m going to focus on my full recovery, and come back stronger than ever. Meanwhile I’m finalizing my biography. And I’m going to start writing my own music again.

"Lastly, once again thank you to everyone who accepted me as the singer of this iconic band.

"Always remember that no job, no money, no fame is worth your health or well being. Health first always. I owe this decision to the guy in the second picture and I’m proud to be able to say that I kept my promise to him. Health first!"

Grönwall issued a video message to the fans expressing his gratitude for their support, and goes into detail regarding his decision to leave Skid Row.