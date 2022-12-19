Former SLAYER Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO And His Wife Record "Romantic Love Song"
Earlier today, December 19th, drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, Mr. Bungle, Misfits) and his wife, Paula, shared a lyric video for "The Gift", which can be seen below.
Speaking about "The Gift", Lombardo commented, "Check out a romantic love song for the holiday season, written and recorded by my wife and I. Sharing this with all of you as a thank you for your ongoing love and support. We wish you and yours nothing but the best now and in 2023."
"Thank you David A Lombardo aka @yuunior for taking the time out of your busy schedule to do a quick mix. Thank you Golden Mastering. Thank you Displaced/Replaced for putting together a last minute video, and to Three One G Records for your encouragement & friendship. Much love to you all."