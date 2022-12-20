Former SLAYER Drummer JON DETTE Shares New Big 4 Drum Cover, MEGADETH's "Wake Up Dead"; Video

Drummer Jon Dette recently kicked off his series of Big 4 playthrough cover songs. Check out his performance of Megadeth's "Wake Up Dead" below.

Says Jon: "This track come from my favorite Megadeth album (Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?) and features my favorite Megadeth drummer, Gar Samuelson (R.I.P.). I tracked 3 takes and wound up keeping the third track. 4 drumsticks gave their life during this tracking. They never stood a chance against the 21" Zildjian MEGA-BELL ride."

Dette is best known for his time in Slayer and Testament. Over the years, he has also been chosen to fill-in with Anthrax, Heathen, and Iced Earth. He previously covered Slayer's "Killing Fields", Metallica's "Blackened" and Anthrax's "A.I.R.".