Former SLAYER Drummer JON DETTE Shares New Big 4 Drum Cover, METALLICA's "Damage, Inc."; Video

Drummer Jon Dette recently kicked off his series of Big 4 playthrough cover songs. Check out his performance of Metallica's "Damage, Inc." below.

Says Jon: "1986! What a great year!! A lot of people will hate on '80's music. No way! The 80's produced some of the greatest metal bands on the planet! When Master Of Puppets dropped in March '86, the world was treated to one of the greatest metal records of all time! MOP! Changed my life! I'm so fortunate I got to see them perform live in the Summer of '86 (opening for Ozzy) with the late great Cliff Burton. One of the greatest pieces of Metallica's music in my opinion is the intro to Damage. So it was only appropriate that I pay tribute to the man who was such a huge contribution and large part of Metallica's sound. RIP Cliff. Never forgotten..."

Dette is best known for his time in Slayer and Testament. Over the years, he has also been chosen to fill-in with Anthrax, Heathen, and Iced Earth. He previously covered Megadeth's "Wake Up Dead", Slayer's "Killing Fields", Metallica's "Blackened" and Anthrax's "A.I.R.".