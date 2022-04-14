Former SLIK TOXIK And I MOTHER EARTH Manager BOB LUHTALA Passes Following Cancer Battle - "A Very Passionate And Energetic Man Who Was Quick To Defend The Artists He Represented"

Word has come down that Canadian music industry legend Bob Luhtala, who managed Slik Toxik and I Mother Earth in their early years, has passed away following a long battle with cancer.

Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh has shared the following tribute:

"I just heard the news of the passing of my first manager and friend, Mr. Bob Luhtala. Bob was a very passionate and energetic man who was equally hard-headed as he was quick to defend the artists he represented. We had made many firsts together on our journey in the music industry, including the successes that we had attained with Slik Toxik.

He was always a fighter and fought till the end of his days. He will be missed by many. Deepest sympathies go out to his family."

Bob Luhtala's celebration of life will be held at the Bovine Club in Toronto on May 9th, which would have been his 73rd birthday. The celebration will be held between 6-9pm and all are welcome who want to celebrate his life.

Originally released in March 1992, Slik Toxik's Juno Award winning debut album, Doin' The Nasty, was released digitally through Universal Music on November 5th, 2021.

Doin' The Nasty reached #61 in Canada and was certified gold by the CRIA. "Helluvatime", "By The Fireside", "White Lies, Black Truth", and "Sweet Asylum" were released as singles and they all had accompanying music videos. The album won the 1993 Juno Award for Best Rock Album Of The Year. At the 1992 MuchMusic Video Awards, the "Helluvatime" video won the People's Choice Award for Best Video of the Year and Best Metal Video Award.