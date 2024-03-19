Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Performs "Cyco Vision" With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES In Tokyo; Drum-Cam Video Posted

It was recently announced that former Slipknot drummer, Jay Weinberg, has officially joined American crossover thrash band, Suicidal Tendencies. Weinberg played his first concert with the band on March 14 in Osaka, Japan.

Jay has shared the drum-cam video below, performing "Cyco Vision" with Suicidal Tendencies at Punkspring in Tokyo, Japan on March 16.

Find Suicidal Tendencies' live itinerary here.

Weinberg previously issued the following statement: "When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore.

Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history.

It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!”

