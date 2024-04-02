Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Performs INFECTIOUS GROOVES' "Monster Skank" In New Live Drum-Cam Video
April 2, 2024, 38 minutes ago
Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023, performed with Infectious Grooves on April 1 at Byron Bay BluesFest in Byron Bay, Australia. Weinberg has released the video below, featuring live drum-cam video for the Infectious Grooves track, "Monster Skank".
Catch Infectious Grooves live at the following shows:
April
4 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall
5 - Sydney, Australia - UNSW Roundhouse
Infectious Grooves is:
Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies) - vocals
Robert Trujillo (Metallica) - bass
Jay Weinberg (Slipknot) - drums
Dean Pleasants (Suicidal Tendencies) - guitar
Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) - guitar