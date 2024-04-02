Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Performs INFECTIOUS GROOVES' "Monster Skank" In New Live Drum-Cam Video

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023, performed with Infectious Grooves on April 1 at Byron Bay BluesFest in Byron Bay, Australia. Weinberg has released the video below, featuring live drum-cam video for the Infectious Grooves track, "Monster Skank".

Catch Infectious Grooves live at the following shows:

April

4 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall

5 - Sydney, Australia - UNSW Roundhouse

Infectious Grooves is:

Mike Muir (Suicidal Tendencies) - vocals

Robert Trujillo (Metallica) - bass

Jay Weinberg (Slipknot) - drums

Dean Pleasants (Suicidal Tendencies) - guitar

Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) - guitar