Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Shares "Everything Ends" Live Drumcam Footage From Prague 2016

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in early November, recently shared live drumcam footage of himself performing "Everything Ends" at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on January 27, 2016. The upload coincided with the November 5th statement issued by Slipknot saying Weinberg has been let go.

Weinberg's final show with the band took place on Friday, November 3rd at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

On November 5th, Slipknot released a statement via social media saying they had parted ways with drummer Jay Weinberg. It was later removed from all of the band's social media platforms without explanation but remains on their official website. It can be read below.

On November 11th, Weinberg issued a statement confirming his departure from Slipknot:

"I sometimes wonder what it would be like to pay a visit to my wide-eyed, 10-year-old self — falling head over heels in love with a new and exciting sound and culture — and tell him all about the last 10 years. Even on the hardest days, I’d like to think he’d be stoked about the adventure that was in store for him.

I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.

This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through — not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.

I love playing the drums. I’ll always love playing the drums. I’ll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that.

I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again. Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world.

This isn’t the end, and I’m thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us.

Thank you."