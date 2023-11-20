Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Undergoes Hip And Femur Surgery

Drummer Jay Weinberg, who recently parted ways with Slipknot, has revealed that he recently underwent surgery "to repair the torn labrum of my left hip and shave down a misshapen part of my femur".

Weinberg shared the news via social media, writing, "This Tuesday, after three years of careful planning, I underwent an outpatient procedure to repair the torn labrum of my left hip and shave down a misshapen part of my femur — a condition that never impacted my drumming in any way, but I’ve wanted to take care of during downtime from my recording and touring schedule. Since 2020, my priority has been for my playing to go uninterrupted, until a window in the schedule would allow me to complete an expected recovery of about four months. In May, that schedule started to show that this window would be now.

"After a follow-up MRI in August, I made the decision (alongside those close to me in my personal and professional life) to schedule this surgery immediately following the last performance of 2023, with the ambition and expectation of myself and my doctors to be stage-ready for the next show in April. A commitment I made to myself and to you — although news of this was kept internal. In fact, knowing I wouldn’t be able to play for a few months was partially my motivation to create my @mixwave instrument — so I could remain collaborative with my own sound until I could return to my drums.

"Though my commitment to healing remains the same, I’ll be disappointed to not see all of you in Vegas as planned.

"Perhaps some of you are facing your own challenges — we all do. No matter how down-and-out you might feel, there are reasons to be hopeful, and to keep an actively positive mindset. Have your own back. Surround yourself with positive people. Focus on what gives your life meaning and purpose.

"I spent today in a part of NYC that first inspired me to pursue a creative life. It was affirming to revisit a place that brings back memories of discovering metal, punk, and hardcore.

"I believe I’ve always shot from the hip (lol) with you. No reason to change that now. I look forward to sharing my journey with you, and keeping you up-to-date in my adventure back to 100%. Thanks to my awesome team of doctors, I’m already on the path back to what I love doing the most! 🥁🔥

"The path forward through this recovery will be a challenge, but it’s one I’m up for."

On November 5, Slipknot released a statement via social media saying they had parted ways with Weinberg. It was later removed from all of the band's social media platforms without explanation but remains on their official website. It can be read below.

Weinberg's last show with the band took place on Friday, November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

On November 11, Weinberg issued a statement confirming his departure from Slipknot:

"I sometimes wonder what it would be like to pay a visit to my wide-eyed, 10-year-old self — falling head over heels in love with a new and exciting sound and culture — and tell him all about the last 10 years. Even on the hardest days, I’d like to think he’d be stoked about the adventure that was in store for him.

I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after. However, I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.

This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through — not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren’t yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I’m thankful in ways I’ll never be able to fully express.

I love playing the drums. I’ll always love playing the drums. I’ll always have a passion for music, art, and creative expression. Nothing will ever change that.

I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I look forward to creating loud, passionate, and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again. Until then, please know it’s been the joy of a lifetime to spend the last 10 years with you, sharing in our love for this special corner of the music and art world.

This isn’t the end, and I’m thrilled to discover what the future has in store for us.

Thank you."