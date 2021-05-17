Former SOCIETY 1 Bassist DV KARLOFF Passes Away At 48 - "He Will Be Missed Immensely"

Former Society 1 bassist DV Karloff aka Dirt has passed away at 48 years-old. DV was currently in the bands 3 Headed Snake and Hatesong. He established himself joining Society 1 in 2003 after replacing Paul Raven (Killing Joke, Prong, Ministry), recording and touring with the group throughout its most commercially successful period. This culminated in their record breaking body suspension show at The Download Festival in 2005.

After leaving Society 1 in 2018, DV joined forces with former Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin in a new project, 3 Headed Snake, which debuted at the Bloodstock Festival in 2019. The band is currently signed to Cleopatra Records. DV was also a member of the band Hatesong which is signed to Metal Assault Records. Their next release, Chapel Rats is planned for June 4th, 2021.

Former bandmate Matt Zane of Society 1 has issued the following statement:

"Even though Dirt wasn't in my band anymore and moved from Hollywood we still kept in touch. We actually spoke the day before he died. He was happy living a stress-free life just doing his art and music. He seemed content. I always threw the idea around of doing a 20 year anniversary of our body suspension show at Download with that line up, but now it's never going to happen. It just crushes you knowing you'll never share the stage again."

3 Headed Snake posted the following message on social media:

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we need to share with you all the passing of our beloved friend and bassist DV Karloff. We are all in shock and disbelief. DV was not only an outstanding bassist but also an amazing person and friend to us all. We will cherish the memories and always remember his passion for Metal! He will be missed immensely. RIP brother."

Hatesong has also expressed their sadness at Karloff's passing:

"We are completely saddened and at a loss of words.We lost our brother and bassist DV Karloff yesterday. Our hearts go out to the family as

we try to process what doesn’t even seem real."

Matt Zane has shared the clip below in memory of Karloff.