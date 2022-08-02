Former SODOM Guitarist ANDY BRINGS Celebrates Tapping The Vein Album's 30th Anniversary - "This Makes Me Very Proud"

German thrash legends Sodom released their fifth album, Tapping The Vein, on August 1st, 1992. Former guitarist Andy Brings celebrated the record's 30th Anniversary with the following message:

"Happy birthday Tapping The Vein! Thirty years ago today, my very first album ever came out, and for many fans around the world it is one of the absolute highlights in the Sodom discography. This makes me very proud.

This anniversary marks 30 professional years for me, as well as a path traveled, which has been quite unique in shape and diversity. This makes me a little bit more proud because I took it on my terms, no matter what price I had to pay for it.

To the next 30 years!"

On June 5th, Sodom made an unhrehearsed surprise appearance at Rock Hard Festival 2022 in Gelsenkirchen. Celebrating the 30th anniverasary of their Tapping The Vein album, the band performed three songs with Andy Brings (Double Crush Syndrome), who was a band member at that time.

Setlist:

"Body Parts"

"One Step Over The Line"

"Wachturm"

Tapping the Vein is the last Sodom album to feature original drummer, Christian "Witchhunter" Dudek.

Tracklist:

"Body Parts"

"Skinned Alive"

"One Step Over the Line"

"Deadline"

"Bullet in the Head"

"The Crippler"

"Wachturm"

"Tapping the Vein"

"Back to War"

"Hunting Season"

"Reincarnation"