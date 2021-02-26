Former SOULFLY / BORKNAGAR Drummer DAVE KINKADE Releases THE MONARCH Debut Album All The World's Pain

Former Soulfly / Borknagar drummer Dave Kinkade has announced the debut album from his new project, The Monarch. He has issued the following statement:

"I've wanted to release this album for 20 years but I’ve always placed it on the back burner to play for other bands. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs during the ride to get here but it was completely worth it. When I left Soulfly in 2012, I had no intention of ever making music again. Between my lower back being destroyed and wanting to properly provide for my family, I couldn’t justify being a drummer and touring anymore. Since then, people always came out of the woodwork asking me to get back to playing and making music again: 'Don’t you at least want to do something small or play in a garage band?' After you’ve played massive festivals like Wacken, Sonisphere and all of those, playing in the garage again is extremely humbling.. but completely what I needed in life.

I know it sounds completely cliché but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that in order to really be happy in life you have to do what you want to do. Don’t let yourself become completely consumed by the cycle of a 9-5 job that you don’t enjoy. Working just to die eventually... what the hell kind of life is that?

So, this record is me 100%. It’s my take on human emotion and what’s wrong with human beings. It’s completely self-financed as I didn’t have a label to pay for any of this stuff. Not only did I write most of the music and all of the lyrics but I designed all the artwork, the CD cover and booklet. I’m literally selling CDs out of my basement. Even though I would love to have a label involved especially for the promotional reach aspect, I’ve been able to do all of this on my own thus far and it’s working.

We’re making two music videos next month, again completely financed by the band... and it feels great. I’m really happy making this music with the guys that are involved with it. Each person is an important contribution to making it happen. The next effort is already underway and I plan on touring and taking The Monarch as far as I possibly can so everyone can experience this music. Also important for this age in music... there’s no politics. All of that shit has been completely worn out. We’re musicians, not political commentators.

If you like the music, share and support it. Our debut album, All The World’s Pain, is available worldwide today via Blood Blast Distribution."

The album is available digitally on Apple Music and Spotify. Physical CDs can be purchased via Bandcamp here.

Tracklist:

"Tell"

"The Grand Scheme"

"Through These Eyes"

"Mundane"

"Last Dose"

"Seeing Through The Hate"

"All The World's Pain"

"Ending Civilization"

"Ouliving The Ashes"

The Monarch is:

Jarrett Roberts - vocals

Tony DePaulo - guitars

Justin Kellerman - guitars

Jim Flynn - guitars

Steve Doman - bass

Dave Kinkade - drums