Former STRAPPING YOUNG LAD Guitarist JED SIMON To Guest On New TRAILIGHT Album

Trailight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with a new update:

"There aren't too many guitar players in the metal world that embody the full spectrum of the word 'metal'. And I mean the full spectrum. Starting early on with Armoros, Caustic Thought, Strapping Young Lad, Tenet, Zimmers Hole, Scar The Martyr, Vimic and numerous guest appearances from Sacrifice to Krisiun. Not only an exceptionally accomplished guitarist, but an exceptional human being.

Ladies and Gentlemen, performing lead guitar on the track 'Vacuous', I give you the mighty Jed Simon!

Jed will pour some of his awesome metal sauce on this track which is over 8 minutes long and has a very particular spot where Jed will do his magic! I am VERY excited for this!"

Cordell previously announced that Simon's former Strapping Young Lad bandmate Devin Townsend will also make an appearance on the new Trailight record:

"Back in 1993, Steve Vai released his album Sex & Religion. I remember being in the Netherlands at the time of its release and I listened to it all day, every day. What stood out for me in that album was this unheard of vocalist, no one really knew where he came from but there he was!

Fast forward to early 2000, I met Devin at Hipposonic Studios in Vancouver, a few short months after that I was photographing his bands and we stayed friends throughout the years.

Another fast forward to today, I am thrilled and excited to announce that my good friend and one of the most prolific musicians in the world today, Devin Townsend, will be doing the lead guitar on the title track on the new Trailight album, Chasing Daylight.

More guests to be announced!"

Cordell released a new Trailight album, Sophia, in late 2020. Check it out below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://trailight.bandcamp.com/album/sophia" href="https://trailight.bandcamp.com/album/sophia">Sophia by Trailight</a>

Tracklist:

"Eon"

"Aftershock"

"Truth"

"The Three Waves"

"Sleepwalkers"

"Island"

"Up In The Air"

"Dance"

"Birth"