Former STYX Singer DENNIS DEYOUNG – “A Quarter Of The Century After The Fact TOMMY SHAW Has An Epiphany”

After a recent interview with Cleveland.com where guitarist Tommy Shaw praised the track “Best Of Times”, former Styx singer Dennis DeYoung took to social media to speak about Tommy’s positive opinion of the song saying he had “an epiphany.”

DeYoung posted:

“Hey kids,

“A quarter of a century after the fact Tommy Shaw has an epiphany. In this interview Tommy raves about ‘Best Of Times’ calling it a ‘a brilliant song’. He goes on to say that they are proud to play it.

“Well thanks, T, that's mighty kind of you. And you are correct your solo on the song is perfect. So is the one on ‘First Time’ -- you sure can pick the right notes given that are so many to choose from.

“I sure wish you would have invited me back this tour to sing this one, it is one of my favorites. In case you have forgotten there's a bunch more that you guys are playing that I could sing and play as well, like ‘Mr. Roboto.’

“I know you have been playing this one as an encore for some time. You also had very kind words for that one as well calling it ‘'a timeless song with an incredible arrangement'.’ No need for you to come up with any songs about robots when ya got that one in your arsenal don't ya know. Even though that song isn't about robots but the concerns I had regarding the technology humans could create. Thank goodness that never happened. But you know that you were there adding the vocoder to the song and that was you me an JY singing in Japanese that JY's friend's parents came up with, man we had fun doing that one. All the band members and two engineers gathered round the board, mixing it in real time, each of us with hands on knobs with individual responsibilities, a real team effort. We wanted it to sound like machines had recorded it which even dictated the way John played his drums. It was also why the guitars are underplayed. Guitars sound too human. This song was our way of saying here come the machines.

“I see you added BOT to the set up in Canada first. Wise choice since it was Number One up there. Man, I love the Canadians. If memory serves they gave us two other Number Ones – ‘Babe’ and ‘Mr. Roboto.’ And then in 2006 the magnifique Quebecers gave me and Eric La Pointe another Number One with ‘100 Beers From Now.’ Check that, it's ‘Years’ not ‘Beers.’

“It does an old guy's heart glad to know my ballads and my one foray into techno are still loved by so many of our fans. Think of me each night when the audience goes nuts over Roboto and when they get all weepy over The Best Of Times. I know they will cause I've seen it myself countless times these past 25 years.

“Cheers, Bobby Kilroy”

“Cold As Ice,” “Too Much Time On My Hands,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Renegade” and more. Nothing sounds more like the soundtrack of summer than Styx’s and Foreigner’s biggest hits. Recently announced as inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Foreigner hits the road in June co-headlining the “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” trek with Styx and special guest John Waite. Adding to the excitement, Styx and Foreigner announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes, a very special limited-edition companion album, available exclusively at tour stops starting at today’s tour launch in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena, and at select retail on July 12.

This must-have collector’s album, available as a picture disc or in elegant silver vinyl, features both bands’ greatest hits and was mastered for vinyl by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes. Tracks include Foreigner’s most beloved hits including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice”, and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” alongside Styx massive hits “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade,” and more.

Just 1,000 copies of the picture disc and only 5,000 individually numbered copies of the silver edition are available. With many tour dates already selling out, demand is sure to be high. When they are gone, they’re gone for good. A 13-track CD featuring all three artists and including the vinyl tracks is also available. The songs are available on all digital outlets. The picture disc will be available on Foreigner’s and Styx’s websites, and the silver edition will be available on Amazon on July 12.

Tracklisting (both versions):

Juke Box Heroes side:

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Cold As Ice"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Juke Box Hero"

Renegades side:

"Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

"Come Sail Away"

"Too Much Time On My Hands"

"Renegade"

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates with Foreigner and John Waite (closing act in brackets):

June

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL (Styx)

19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (Foreigner)

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (Foreigner)

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Styx)

25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Foreigner)

26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre (Styx)

28 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Foreigner)

29 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord (Styx)

30 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Foreigner)

July

12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater (Styx)

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (Foreigner)

15 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium (Foreigner)

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Styx)

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (Foreigner)

20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Styx)

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (Foreigner)

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (Styx)

26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (Styx)

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Foreigner)

30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC (Foreigner)

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake (Styx)

August

2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (Styx)

3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (Foreigner)

4 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion (Styx)

16 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater (Foreigner)

17 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (Styx)

20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB (Foreigner)

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Styx)

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (Foreigner)

24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Styx)

26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha (Foreigner)

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Styx)