Former STYX Singer DENNIS DeYOUNG Reiterates That 26 East, Vol. 2 Is Indeed His Final Album - "I Won't Do Another"; Video

On June 11, Dennis DeYoung released his most recent - and supposedly final - album, 26 East, Vol. 2. It’s the culmination of more than 50 years in the music business, one that has seen some incredible successes, especially with his former band Styx. At age 74, DeYoung has nothing left to prove.

But he had some more arrows in the quiver and, after some pushing and pulling by friends, family and music honchos, Dennis decided to send out one more musical statement. And “Vol. 2” shows the range and variety of the artists abilities and tastes.

“26 East” was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, IL on the far south side of Chicago. This is where the band was formed in his basement in 1962. Across the street lived the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, who along with DeYoung would go on to form the nucleus of Styx.

The process that brought forth the album beginning in the first place started when Jim Peterik, a fellow Chicagoan and nearby neighbor, sent a song to Dennis. "If not for Jim Peterik’s encouragement, talent and prodding I would not have recorded this music,” says DeYoung. "He once told me the world needed my music; to which I replied 'have the world text me for verification.' We collaborated from the get go, happily and seamlessly and at this time we have written 9 songs together of which five will be on Volume 1. Just two Chicago guys doing what they do best, making music and having a laugh.”

Sonic Perspectives correspondents Rodrigo Altaf and Mark Boardman spoke with DeYoung about the writing and recording the new album, what he has done to stay busy during the pandemic, and how he still finds energy and acceptance in live performance.

Dennis DeYoung's 26 East, Vol. 2 can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Hello Goodbye"

"Land Of The Living"

"The Last Guitar Hero" (Featuring Tom Morello)

"Your Saving Grace"

"Proof Of Heaven"

"Made For Each Other"

"There’s No Turning Back Time"

"St. Quarantine"

"Little Did We Know"

"Always Time"

"Isle Of Misanthrope"

"Grand Finale"

Lineup:

- Vocals: Dennis DeYoung

- Drums: Mike Morales, Ed Breckenfeld, Matthew DeYoung & The Late Khari Parker

- Guitar: Jim Peterik, Mike Aquino, August Zadra, Jim Leahey, Solo on Last Guitar Hero: Tom Morello “The Great Houdini”

- Bass: Jim Peterik, Jim Majors, Me on Synth Bass.

- Keyboards: Me & Why Not?

- Horns on Hello Goodbye, The Ides Of March: Tim Bales, Steve Eisen & Henry Delgado

- Accordion: Mr.Tacit

- Background Vocals: Jim Peterik, August Zadra, Kevin Chalfant, Suzanne Deyoung, Tito Gobi, Craig Carter, Mike Morales & Me. Mostly Me, I Work Cheap And Was Always Available. Besides My Voice Always Reminds People Of A Very Popular ’70s And ’80s Group. No, Not The Pointer Sisters.

- Michael Manson Gospel Group on Your Saving Grace.

- Matthew DeYoung would like to dedicate his performance on the Grand Finale to his mentor John Panozzo. The ride cymbal Matthew used was given to him by John.