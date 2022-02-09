Former STYX Singer DENNIS DeYOUNG Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Story Behind His 80's Hit "Desert Moon"; Video

February 9, 2022, 40 minutes ago

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"After writing 'Mr. Roboto', the 1983 Styx smash hit that become a bona fide catchphrase of the 80s and still lives on, Dennis DeYoung released a solo song,
'Desert Moon'. Originally written for the movie Dune, he released it on his solo album after Styx took a break in 1984. It went to the top ten. Up next, Dennis DeYoung tells us the story of where 'Desert Moon' came from and how it is become a touchstone for him."



