Former SUICIDE SILENCE Members Reactive TORN WITHIN

Former Suicide Silence guitarist, Rick Ash, has reactivated his pre-Suicide Silence band, Torn Within, with vocalist Justin Smith and ex-Suicide Silence drummer Josh Goddard, after a 17 year hiatus.

Torn Within will release a new single, "Slaves To Her Beauty", on Friday, July 29m followed by a full-length album in October. This will mark the first time Rich Ash and Josh Goddard have made music together since Suicide Silence's self titled 2005 EP.

Torn Within released a demo and The Day I Watch You Burn EP between 2003 and 2004. Both of which will be released together in physical format as Archive Of Sins on July 22 via Been There, Scene That Records.

Archive Of Sins makes its streaming debut via Slam Worldwide: